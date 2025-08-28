Masked gunman wanted for allegedly robbing a Hillside Avenue convenience store in Hollis: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly robbing a Hollis convenience store at gunpoint on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for an armed robber who targeted a Hollis convenience store during the early morning of Tuesday, Aug. 5.

The suspect entered the storefront at 187-42 Hillside Ave. just before 5 a.m. and allegedly pulled out a firearm and demanded items from a 26-year-old man behind the counter. The perpetrator removed $100 from the cash register and merchandise from behind the counter before casually walking out of the shop onto Hillside Avenue. The store employee was not injured during the armed robbery.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a dark complexion and in his late teens or early 20s. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, long black shorts, white and black sneakers, a multi-colored backpack and a blue facemask.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 24, the 103rd Precinct has reported 231 robberies so far in 2025, 49 fewer than the 280 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 17.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.