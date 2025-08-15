Photos: Mayor Adams opens new 2025 campaign office in St. Albans

Mayor Eric Adams was surrounded by several supporters as he celebrated the opening of his Queens campaign headquarters for the 2025 mayoral election race.

Mayor Eric Adams was joined by several of his supporters and local leaders as they celebrated the opening of his new Queens office for his 2025 mayoral campaign on Thursday, Aug. 14, at the Guy R. Brewer United Democratic Club, located at 197-01 Linden Blvd. in St. Albans.

This new office will serve as the incumbent mayor’s campaign headquarters for the borough of Queens, which has the second-highest population among all New York City boroughs, at 2.3 million people. The location will be looking to attract more voters in the borough for Adams.

“I’m going to spend the next few months reintroducing myself to the people of this city,” Adams said. “We’ve been overshadowed. For 15 months, my story wasn’t told. I now have you as partners to go out and say, ‘Here is the story of this man, this working-class man that produced and delivered for working-class people.’ I cannot tell you how happy I am to be here at the Guy R. Brewer Democratic Club.”

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of this new office, multiple Queens leaders were on hand to endorse Adams. This included Queens District Leader Roslin Spigner, Queens Community Board 12 Member Jacqueline Boyce and Former New York State Senator and New York City Council Member and current Queens District Leader Hiram Monserrate.

“I just wanted to mention that this is our second time around the block for Mayor Eric Adams,” Spigner, who is serving as the borough director for Adams’ 2025 campaign, said. “We did it in 2021 and we’re going to do it again. And we’re going to do it again because of all of you.”

“This city must move ahead. We need a mayor who has experience and knows what’s going on,” Boyce said. “I’ve watched him for years, as [Mayor Adams] grew and as he earned this city and made himself ready. Another four years is what we need, and then we’ll go from there.”

“I’m here to proudly support someone who has supported our community,” Monserrate said. Many of you know that about 10 months ago, we started a campaign about all the crime that was on Roosevelt Avenue. The prostitution, the street gangs, the cartels. Well, our mayor responded to the needs of our community, and he restored Roosevelt Avenue. It’s still a work in progress, but he restored it, and he fought back against all the criminality. I remember what this city was in the 70s, and the 80s and the 90s. We don’t want to go back to that. Eric Adams is the right man for the right time, and he will keep us safe. We’re proud to support him.”

Adams, who was elected mayor in 2021 as a Democrat, is running in this upcoming election as an Independent. He faces stiff competition from other contenders, including Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, fellow Independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.