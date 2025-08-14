Median rent and inventory of rentals in northwest Queens rises from previous year in July 2025: report

The median rent and listing inventory rose in Sunnyside and the rest of northwest Queens in July 2025.

The median rental price and inventory of new listings increased year-over-year across northwest Queens in July 2025, but the number of new leases went down, according to a report by Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Northwest Queens, which includes the neighborhoods of Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside and Woodside, experienced an 8.7% jump in median rent over this period of time, from $3,450 in July 2024 to $3,750 in July 2025. This continued a streak of every month of 2025 seeing large gains in the median rent year-over-year.

Studios in northwest Queens had a 9.6% boost in median rent, from $3,100 in 2024 to $3,398 in 2025. At the same time, the number of new leases for these units went down 15.7%, from 178 last year to 150 this year. This marked the most significant percentage drop for new leases among each unit type.

One-bedroom units had the largest percentage increase in median rent at 10.2%, from $3,304 in 2024 to $3,642 in 2025. New leases for these units remained mostly static, falling just 0.5%, from 408 last year to 406 this year.

Two-bedroom units experienced a 3% boost in median rental price, from $4,200 in 2024 to $4,325 in 2025. There was a 9.7% decrease in new leases, from 277 last year to 250 this year.

Three-bedroom units went up 7.3% in median rent, from $4,193 in 2024 to $4,500 in 2025. New leases among three-bedroom units fell 9.8%, from 82 last year to 74 this year.

New listings across this section of Queens went up 10.4%, from 1,038 in July 2024 to 1,146 in July 2025. This marked the 18th straight month that the listing inventory rose year-over-year. As the inventory of new listings climbed, the number of new leases signed went down 6.9%, from 945 in 2024 to 880 in 2025. This drop led to the overall market slowing and resulted in a 1.3-month supply.

The share of homes with new leases that had bidding wars reached a new high, going up from 20.2% in 2024 to 27.4% in 2025. Such a large share of bidding wars led to the average premium exceeding the original asking price by 13%.