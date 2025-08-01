Middle Village pastor, an Archbishop Molloy graduate, promoted to FDNY Chaplain

A Middle Village priest was sworn in as a Chaplain of the New York City Fire Department during a promotion ceremony on Staten Island on July 24.

Father Peter Purpura, Pastor of Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, was appointed by Bishop Robert Brennan in 2023 as the Regional Vicar of Queens West, encompassing all Catholic Churches in the neighborhoods of Glendale, Ridgewood, Maspeth, Astoria, Corona, East Elmhurst, Forest Hills, Rego Park, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, Long Island City, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Woodside, Sunnyside, South Ozone Park, Howard Beach, South Richmond Hill and Middle Village.

The Archbishop Molloy High School graduate holds a Licentiate of Canon Law degree and is a member of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre. Father Purpura was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Brooklyn in June 2007. He previously served as the Rector of the Cathedral Basilica of St. James in Downtown Brooklyn.

“It was a tremendous honor to be sworn in as chaplain in the greatest fire department in the world,” Father Purpura said afterward. “I look forward to being a priest for the members of the FDNY and their families.”

He was one of two new chaplains promoted, along with 81 members of the FDNY who moved up the ranks during the promotion ceremony presided over by FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker before hundreds of family and friends gathered at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Athletic Complex in Rosebank.

“It’s been almost a year since I started as fire commissioner, and it’s been an amazing year — one made great by days like today,” Tucker said. “I’ve learned so much from all of you — about the kind of leaders you are in our great city. Fearless leaders, loyal, protective, and smart. You are the reason I love this job and why the Department is so great. You are the reason I know our city is safe.”

Five battalion chiefs were promoted to deputy chief, 16 captains were promoted to battalion chief, one supervising fire marshal was promoted to supervising fire marshal, and 56 firefighters were promoted to lieutenant, among others.

“There is one unifying factor among all of you: It is a call to service and a desire to do good,” Tucker continued. “So today, I congratulate you on your next steps, and I challenge you to carry your passion to the next generation.”