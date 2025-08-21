Forest Hills is buzzing with new restaurants and cafes popping up all over the community. The neighborhood has always had a great dining scene and now the latest list of new spaces offers even more diverse and delicious dishes to try.

From health spots to cafes, Italian spots, and more, there’s always something new to check out in the neighborhood. Here’s a list of some of the most recent newcomers to the dining scene to check out the next time you want to dine out with friends in the area.

9 Station Square, Forest Hills

Forest Hills Pizzeria recently opened in the neighborhood. It offers classic pies, specialty pizzas like buffalo chicken pizzas, handcrafted sandwiches and many other hearty dishes. The new space also offers breakfast dishes and gelato.

38 Austin St., Forest Hills

Gnocchi Bella is an Italian cafe serving up tasty treats like their Italian rainbow cookie matcha and tiramisu latte, handmade pastries, as well as savory dishes like their handmade gnocchi, sandwiches and more, with a lounge aesthetic to relax and unwind.

107-04 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills

Klio is a new kosher-dairy Greek Mediterranean restaurant that offers guests a temporary escape to Greece with their decor and relaxing atmosphere. The space has many seafood dishes including grilled branzino, small plates,a sushi bar, pasta and much more.

107-29 71st Ave., Forest Hills

Azal Coffee is a new Yemeni coffee shop that recently opened in the area. It offers drinks like pistachio latte, Adeni tea and Azal signature coffee, pastries like Dubai biscoff chocolate, refreshing matcha drinks and more.

70-20 Austin St., Forest Hills

Moka and Co. recently expanded to the Forest Hills section of Queens and is opening soon in the community. They offer Yemeni coffee and specialty drinks like their Dubai Chocolate latte, strawberry matcha, pastries and more. The space provides a great place to meet with friends, do remote work or just grab a cup of coffee and relax.

106-24 71st Ave., Forest Hills

Sweetgreen recently expanded to Forest Hills bringing tasty salads, hearty bowls, protein plates and more for those looking to enjoy a healthy meal filled with fresh veggies and grains. The new space has favorites like the crispy rice bowl, super green goddess salad, miso glazed salmon protein plate and much more.