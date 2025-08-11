New York Restoration Project to host school supplies giveaways throughout August

Local families can prepare for the upcoming school year by receiving free backpacks at the New York Restoration Project’s backpack giveaway series.

As of July 30, the organization has scheduled 10 upcoming giveaways at select NYRP Gardens beginning on Sunday, Aug 10.

The backpacks will be filled with notebooks, crayons, writing utensils, glue sticks, and other school supplies to kick start students’ school years. Children must attend in person to receive their school supplies, which will be distributed while supplies last.

Founded in 1995 by Bette Midler, NYRP is a citywide nonprofit organization that creates and maintains high-quality public green spaces in underserved neighborhoods. Its efforts include tree planting, park revitalization, and community garden restoration, all aimed at building a greener, healthier New York City.

Below is a list of days and locations of the giveaway events. To attend a giveaway, register at the specific link below:

Saturday, Aug. 16: Glover Street Community Garden (Castle Hill, The Bronx)

Sunday, Aug. 17: 50 Cent Community Garden (Jamaica, Queens)

Friday, Aug. 22: Essex Street Community Garden (Cypress Hills, Brooklyn)

Saturday, Aug. 23: McLeod’s Community Garden (Brownsville, Brooklyn)

Saturday, Aug. 23: Los Amigos Community Garden (East Harlem, Manhattan)

Friday, Aug. 29: Bed-Stuy Community Garden (Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn)

Saturday, Aug. 30: Target Bronx Community Garden (Highbridge, The Bronx)

Saturday, Aug. 30: Creston Avenue Playground (Fordham, The Bronx)

Sunday, Aug. 31: Eastchester Road Community Garden (Eastchester, The Bronx)