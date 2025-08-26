Nighttime milling and resurfacing of roadways set to occur within confines of Queens’ CB 5

Queens Community Board 5 District Manager Gary Giordano announced that the New York City Department of Transportation intends to perform nighttime roadway milling and resurfacing across certain parts of Ridgewood, Glendale, Maspeth and Middle Village as early as the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 27.

The roadway milling and resurfacing will occur on Grand Avenue, from the entrance to the Queens Midtown Expressway along Borden Avenue to 79th Street, on 73rd Place, from Grand Avenue to the dead end south of Grand Avenue, on 80th Street, from Metropolitan Avenue to 71st Avenue, adjacent to the bridge over the Long Island Rail Road south of Cooper Avenue and on 71st Avenue, from 80th Street to 79th Street.

The Department of Transportation typically performs milling and resurfacing of roads between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.