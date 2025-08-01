NYC Parks, Queens leaders celebrate reopening of revamped Bayside Marina

NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa joined Queens leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 29, to mark the reopening of the Bayside Marina following an $8 million FEMA-funded reconstruction project to restore the marina after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

The reconstruction project at the marina, located at the east end of 28th Avenue and the Cross Island Parkway, included a new 8-foot ADA-compliant gangway, a new 300-foot concrete retaining wall to help prevent erosion in the future, a replaced concrete boat ramp, 3,000 square feet of new floating docks with piles stretching 100 feet long that are designed to FEMA’s 100-year flood zone and substructure repairs to the pier’s piles and bracings.

FEMA’s funding also supported the addition of asphalt pavement on and the creation of a clear separation between the greenway and parking lot, an extension of the acceleration lane onto the Cross Island Parkway, the implementation of one-way vehicular traffic and improved signage and safety features, including rumble strips and thermoplastic striping.

Among those who joined Rodriguez-Rosa to celebrate Bayside Marina’s reopening were Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Vickie Paladino and Community Board 11 Representative Joseph Marziliano. Several community members were also on hand.

In addition to the $8 million provided by FEMA, another $2.2 million in capital funding was provided by Buster’s Marine Service, led by David Schmitt, to cover restorations and enhancements to Bayside Marina’s public amenities.