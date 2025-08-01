NYC Parks, Queens leaders celebrate reopening of revamped Bayside Marina

NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa joined Queens leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 29, to mark the reopening of the Bayside Marina following an $8 million FEMA-funded reconstruction project to restore the marina after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
The reconstruction project at the marina, located at the east end of 28th Avenue and the Cross Island Parkway, included a new 8-foot ADA-compliant gangway, a new 300-foot concrete retaining wall to help prevent erosion in the future, a replaced concrete boat ramp, 3,000 square feet of new floating docks with piles stretching 100 feet long that are designed to FEMA’s 100-year flood zone and substructure repairs to the pier’s piles and bracings.
FEMA’s funding also supported the addition of asphalt pavement on and the creation of a clear separation between the greenway and parking lot, an extension of the acceleration lane onto the Cross Island Parkway, the implementation of one-way vehicular traffic and improved signage and safety features, including rumble strips and thermoplastic striping.
Among those who joined Rodriguez-Rosa to celebrate Bayside Marina’s reopening were Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Vickie Paladino and Community Board 11 Representative Joseph Marziliano. Several community members were also on hand.
In addition to the $8 million provided by FEMA, another $2.2 million in capital funding was provided by Buster’s Marine Service, led by David Schmitt, to cover restorations and enhancements to Bayside Marina’s public amenities.
“Today marks a milestone in waterfront restoration and community-driven investment,” Rodriguez-Rosa said. “The completion of our nearly $8 million FEMA-funded reconstruction project has not only repaired the damage left by Hurricane Sandy, but has made Bayside Marina stronger and more resilient than ever before. Combined with Buster’s impressive $2.2 million capital investment in facility upgrades, we’ve created a sustainable world-class waterfront destination for Queens residents to enjoy for years to come.”
Buster’s was awarded the concession license at Bayside Marina in 2024. The $2.2 million they invested covered several enhancements, including renovations to both pier buildings, upgrades to the new café DJ’s at Bayside, replacements of public restrooms at the marina, an expanded outdoor facility for public fishing and more amenities for boaters, such as restrooms with showers.
“We’re blessed in Queens to be surrounded by water on three sides, and it is incumbent on us as a borough to ensure that our waterfront is not only publicly accessible but a hub of community and culture. By revitalizing the Sandy-ravaged Bayside Marina, Northeast Queens families now have an exciting place to boat, fish, eat and enjoy the sights of Little Neck Bay,” Richards said. “We’re proud to welcome Buster’s to Bayside and we’re thrilled to have worked with NYC Parks, Council Member Vickie Paladino and all our partners on restoring the marina to glory.”
Buster’s will be open seven days a week at Bayside Marina. The business will maintain access to the marina’s public boat launch and will offer a store with bait and tackle, boating supplies and fishing pole rentals.
DJ’s at Bayside features all-electric appliances. Like Buster’s, this café is also owned by Schmitt. The café is open to the public, serving as a fast-casual restaurant with a wide array of fried and grilled seafood dishes, including baskets, platters and sandwiches. DJ’s also offers soups like clam chowder or lobster bisque, as well as salads featuring seafood options.
“I am truly honored to partner with the NYC Parks Department on the revitalization of Bayside Marina and the launch of DJ’s at Bayside,” Schmitt said. “I want to thank NYC Parks for their support and collaboration throughout this process. Together, we have transformed this site into a vibrant destination for the community — and I am especially proud to introduce DJ’s at Bayside, the first waterfront quick-serve restaurant in Bayside. Our goal is to create a welcoming place where residents and visitors can enjoy the water, great food and a true sense of community. DJ’s at Bayside, named after my son, is where you can bring your friends and family and feel like part of our family.”
On top of the funding from FEMA and Schmitt, additional mayoral and city council funds were provided to redesign and upgrade the parking lot at Bayside Marina. This has resulted in improved safety for drivers and users of the greenway.
“For as long as I can remember, Bayside Marina has been a landmark for this community, and that’s why I’m so proud of the work that’s been done here to revitalize it,” Paladino said. “I know this gem of our district is in good hands with David Schmitt and his team, and we’re looking forward to many years of enjoyment and success here. Places like this are what truly make District 19 special, and the best is yet to come, thanks to projects like this.”