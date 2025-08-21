NYPD Community Affairs partners with local nonprofits, distributes 250 free backpacks in Astoria

The NYPD Community Affairs Bureau on Aug. 20 joined community-based non-profits Projekt NYC and Comunidad Latinx in Astoria to distribute 250 free backpacks to local students ahead of the new school year.

The backpacks, which were packed with school supplies, were distributed to local families and students by officers from the Community Affairs Bureau as well as representatives from Projekt NYC, a non-profit connecting middle and high school students with projects in their community, and Comunidad Latinx, a Corona-based non-profit providing services to underserved communities.

Hundreds of families braved wet conditions to gather at 23-20 Newtown Ave. for the giveaway, which was supported by the office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

In addition to receiving backpacks filled with school supplies for the upcoming academic year, families and students received food, community support and access to resources.

Volunteers from Projekt NYC and Comunidad Latinx worked alongside the NYPD’s Community Affairs officers to unload trucks, set up tables and tents and distribute school supplies.

Ted Psahos, Executive Director of Projekt NYC and President of the 114th Precinct Community Council, said the free giveaway was a “powerful reminder” of what can happen when communities “come together with a purpose.”

“We’re proud to stand alongside the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau and Comunidad Latinx to support local families and empower young people through hands-on service. These moments of connection and generosity are what build lasting change,” Psahos said in a statement.

Psahos said Projekt NYC is committed to fostering youth-led civic engagement, adding that the non-profit will seek to take part in future collaborations that “uplift and unite” the Astoria community.