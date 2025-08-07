Odesza to headline US Open Finals Afterparty next month

Grammy-nominated duo Odesza is set to headline the US Open Finals Afterparty on Sept. 6. Photo courtesy of USTA.

Grammy-nominated electronic duo Odesza is set to headline the official US Open Finals Afterparty on Sept. 6, transforming the iconic Louis Armstrong Stadium into a dynamic music venue after the women’s US Open final has concluded.

The popular group will headline the second-annual Finals Afterparty, with Grammy-nominated DJ TOKiMONSTA also set to light up Louis Armstrong Stadium on Sept. 6.

The event is part of the popular US Open Finals Fan Fest, which takes place across Sept. 6-7 and features expanded grounds passes and elevated finals watch parties, featuring DJs, special guests and live feeds of celebrity arrivals. The festival is set to take place across Louis Armstrong Stadium and on the US Open Fountain Plaza, with both the men’s and women’s finals set to take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Odesza show will begin at 9 p.m. on Sept. 6 and requires a separate ticket, with US Open and artist presale set to go live at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7. Tickets will go on sale to the public via Ticketmaster beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 8.

The US Open Finals Fan Fest marks the culmination of the 2025 US Open, which kicks off with Fan Week on Aug. 18 before the main draw begins on Sunday, Aug. 24. The tournament will run through to the men’s final on Sunday, Sept. 7.

Fan Week, a free event featuring the reimagined US Open Mixed Doubles Championships on Aug. 19-20, run from Aug. 18-23 and includes free grounds admission on all six days, offering tennis fans a soak up the atmosphere at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center before the competition begins in earnest.

Odesza, comprised of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, is recognized as one of the global leaders in electronic music, receiving multiple Grammy nominations and boasting over 8.8 billion streams.

The duo has previously headlined iconic music events including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Austin City Limits and became the first electronic group to complete a tour of US amphitheaters, playing in front of 1.2 million fans between 2022 and 2024.

TOKiMONSTA, on the other hand, became the first Asian-American producer and the first female producer to be nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category at the Grammys.

Last year, famous duo Galantis took centerstage at the US Open Finals Afterparty, lighting up Louis Armstrong Stadium shortly after Aryna Sabalenka defeated America’s Jessica Pegula in straight sets in the women’s final on Arthur Ashe.