Off-duty paramedic spots South Richmond Hill two-alarm house fire that injures nine firefighters, two civilians on Friday morning: FDNY

An off-duty paramedic sprang into action after seeing flames and thick black smoke pouring from a South Richmond Hill home on Friday morning.

Nine firefighters were injured, two of them seriously, and two civilians sustained minor injuries during a two-alarm house fire in South Richmond Hill on Friday morning, but it could have been worse if not for the actions of an off-duty veteran EMT.

Paramedic Craig Biscuiti was driving to work when he noticed a column of thick black smoke and heavy flames coming from the first floor of a two-story home at 95-36 111th St. just before 7:10 a.m.

The 34-year veteran sprang into action, calling in the fire and then racing up to the burning home, where he began banging on doors to get people out of the house.

“That’s the first time I ever helped actively get someone out of a house fire before the fire department’s arrival,” Biscuiti said.

FDNY received the call at 7:11 a.m. and dispatched units to the scene between 95th Avenue and 101st Avenue. Firefighters arrived as heavy fire consumed the first floor while extending to the second story. Four civilians emerged from the second floor. A second alarm was transmitted soon afterward, bringing a total of 25 units and 106 firefighters and EMS personnel to the location, according to the FDNY. The fire was placed under control at 8:47 a.m.

Seven firefighters had minor injuries, and two firefighters had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while two residents suffered minor injuries. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by FDNY fire marshals.

Additional reporting by Bill Parry.