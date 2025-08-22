Pantalones Tequila named official organic tequila of the New York Mets

Mets fans have another reason to raise a glass next time they go to Citi Field as Pantalones Organic Tequila has officially become the organic tequila of the New York Mets.

The award-winning brand, owned by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, first made headway into the sports world with an MLS partnership with Austin FC in 2024 and now the brand has hit another home run after becoming the only organic tequila brand available in Citi Field.

Pantalones is a 100% blue weber agave super premium organic tequila that brings a great addition to a game, whether guests want to take a shot with friends to celebrate a win, have something smooth to sip during the seventh inning stretch or enjoy a cocktail. For those looking for something refreshing, fans can indulge in a Citi Field Sunset, a signature cocktail made with Pantalones Organic Tequila, orange juice, lime juice, cranberry juice, and topped with a cherry and orange garnish.

The latest addition to the stadium joins an array of delicious food and drink available at Citi Field, which has been awarded for the Best Baseball Stadium food three years in a row. Their concession has a selection of delicious and authentic food that reflects the palate of the world’s most diverse borough. From Pig Beach BBQ, Wok n’ Roll, Seoul Food, Prince St. Pizza, and more, the new organic tequila is a perfect addition to indulge in with so many delicious options at the stadium.

With summer beginning to fade into a new season, there's still plenty to enjoy at Citi Field, including the remainder of the 2025 baseball season and special events, like the Fine Wine Festival on September 6, and more.