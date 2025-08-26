Queens Public Communications Corp. Chair Patrick J. DiMotta dies at age 78

A funeral service was held for Queens Public Communications Corporation Chairman of the Board Patrick J. DiMotta in his hometown of Selden, Long Island, on Aug. 23.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, Aug. 23, for Patrick J. DiMotta, the longtime Chairman of the Board of the Queens Public Communications Corporation (QPCC), who died on Aug. 15 at the age of 78.

DiMotta first joined QPCC at the recommendation of former New York City Council Speaker Peter Vallone and his appointment was made while former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman was laying the groundwork for a company dedicated to developing community media for the borough. QPPC is the parent company of Queens Public Television (QPTV).

“Patrick DiMotta did an outstanding job in helping QPTV achieve Claire Shulman’s vision for being a first-class media outlet that all of Queens can be proud of,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “Thanks to Mr. DiMotta’s leadership, QPTV has long done outstanding work in producing and distributing high-quality television programming, and in facilitating free expression by helping so many Queens residents create their own television programs. I extend my deepest condolences to all of Mr. DiMotta’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

According to QPCC President and CEO Daniel Leone, DiMotta’s influence touched every facet of the QPCC, from guiding it through the Y2K transition and the shift from analog to digital production to overseeing the organization’s financial health, strategic direction, and nonprofit compliance.

“As Chairman, he led with vision and integrity, chairing pivotal meetings that explored emerging platforms such as streaming media and internet distribution,” Leone wrote in a memoriam. “His unwavering commitment to QPCC’s founding mission — to protect and promote freedom of speech — remained central to his work.”

Leone added that DiMotta’s legacy is deeply woven into the fabric of QPCC and the broader Queens community, and his impact will continue to resonate through the media, the neighborhoods, and the lives he served with passion and purpose.

“The Queens Chamber of Commerce shares the sadness across Queens County with the passing of Pat DiMotta,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech said. “Over the past several years, the team at QPTV has embraced the Queens Chamber and has been a mainstay at numerous Chamber events, including our now annual Queens Day in Albany, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, and our annual Business Expo at Citi Field.”

Grech added that he was invited to participate in every Election Night coverage at QPTV and engage callers and guests on the impact of potential incoming elected officials and their impact on Queens.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to Pat and the team under Dan Leone for their tremendous work and dedication,” Grech said.

Rob MacKay, Deputy Director of Community at Queens Economic Development Corporation and Director of the Queens Tourism Council, echoed that sentiment.

“Patrick is one of those people who really made the world a better place,” MacKay said. “Queens was lucky to have him. And though he’s gone physically, his life will continue to have a positive impact on the borough. We are all richer for having known him. God bless.”