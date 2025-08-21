Peck Park to be completely renovated following $6.3 million funding allocation from City Council

Kissena Corridor Park, known locally as Peck Park, is getting a full facelift from $6.3 million in funding allocated by the City Council.

Council Member Sandra Ung was joined by City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Jackie Langsam and community members to announce the news on Tuesday, Aug. 19. The funding, secured in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget by Speaker Adams and Council Member Ung, will allow the Parks Department to completely renovate the multi-purpose play area and tennis and handball courts near the intersection of Peck Avenue and 189th Street.

The funding will also address the longstanding drainage issues that have plagued the courts for years. At times, these issues render the courts useless after mere inches of rain. Recently, the courts flooded after heavy rains at the beginning of the month.

“For years, Fresh Meadows residents have complained that even modest rainfall would leave large portions of this court waterlogged and unusable for days,” said Ung. “Our community deserves recreational facilities that can be used year-round, not just when the weather cooperates. Once this project is completed, families and residents will not only have the beautifully renovated courts, they will use them all throughout the year without worrying that simple rainfall will make them useless.”

Adams emphasized how vital city parks are for community development.

“Our cities’ neighborhood parks are essential to the physical and mental health of New Yorkers. We rely on our green spaces to play, exercise, unwind, and spend time with our friends and neighbors,” she said.

Adams added that as climate change brings forth more extreme weather events, it’s important to build resilient infrastructure.

“New Yorkers deserve updated infrastructure, and we are so thrilled to deliver the funding to start this renovation process,” she said.

This recent funding follows the precedent of funding efforts for Kissena Park led by Ung and Speaker Adams.

Last year, Ung, Speaker Adams, and then Parks Commissioner announced $11.9 million in funding to complete an additional section of the Eastern Queens Greenway through this same section of Kissena Corridor Park. Since Ung took office in 2022, the City Council has allocated over $30 million to enhance public open spaces in her district.