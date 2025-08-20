Pedestrian struck and killed in Fresh Meadows identified a week later: NYPD

A homeless man was fatally struck as he ran across Union Turnpike in Fresh Meadows on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 12.

The homeless man who was struck and killed by a driver on Union Turnpike in Fresh Meadows on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 12, has been identified by the NYPD a week later, on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Police say Rodney Carrington, 61, was fatally struck near 189th Street as he ran from north to south outside of any crosswalk when a 31-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a 2023 Mercedes-Benz S-580.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the location and found Carrington lying on the roadway with severe head and body trauma. EMS rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in Flushing, where he was listed in stable condition. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Wednesday. Aug. 13.

The motorist remained on the scene. There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.