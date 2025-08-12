Two pedestrians, one driver killed in multi-vehicle collision in Astoria: NYPD

Three men were killed in a horrific chain-reaction crash involving several vehicles in Astoria on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Three men were killed in a horrific multi-vehicle chain-reaction collision in Astoria on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that an 84-year-old man was behind the wheel of a 2010 Toyota Corolla traveling northbound on 42nd Street near 19th Avenue in Astoria just before 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 12 when he slammed into a 70-year-old man and a 42-year-old man who were standing at a food truck. The Corolla struck the food truck and went into a spin, causing it to crash into a third vehicle, a Volvo sedan, operated by a 42-year-old man who was traveling northbound on 42nd Street and attempting to make a U-turn to head southbound.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the location, and they found the two pedestrians near the wreckage of the food truck. The 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scen, according to the NYPD.

EMS rushed the 70-year-old man to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later, a policespokesman said.

The 84-year-old man was extricated from the mangled wreckage of his Corolla and EMS transported him to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Volvo driver was not injured in the collision.

There are no arrests, and the investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.