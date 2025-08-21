Permits filed for 10-story residential building with 54 units in Elmhurst

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 10-story residential building with 54 housing units at 42-02 80th St. in Elmhurst.

The proposed building would be 85 feet tall and cover 36,760 square feet. With an average unit scope of 680 square feet, the 54 residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the residences, the property would also have a cellar and 13 open parking spaces. There are several subway stations in the area, including the Elmhurst Avenue station and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station, which both provide service for the E, F, M and R trains, and the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station and 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station, which each have access to the 7 train.

There are bus stops within close proximity to the property for the Q29, Q32, Q33, Q47, Q49, Q53-SBS, Q58 and Q60 lines. Other notable features in the area include the Elmhurst Library, the Frank D. O’Connor Playground and P.S. 69Q The Jackson Heights School.

The building applications were submitted by Frank Ko of J&F Group NY. The applications list Xiaohong Zhao of Ameriland Brook LLC as the architect of record.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to take down the current structure at 42-02 80th St. Consequently, there has not yet been an estimated date provided for the completion of construction.