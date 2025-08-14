Permits filed for 14-story mixed-use building with 212 affordable housing units in Jamaica

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 14-story mixed-use building with 212 affordable housing residences on the empty lot at 159-31 90th Ave. in Jamaica.

The proposed building would be 143 feet tall and span 72,862 square feet. The 212 residences would account for 15,100 square feet. Another 28,869 square feet will be reserved for community facility space. The remaining 28,893 square feet will be dedicated to commercial space. The development would also feature a cellar, 20 enclosed parking spaces and a rear yard 30 feet in length.

Mass transportation access can be found nearby at the Parsons Boulevard subway station, which provides service for the E and F trains, as well as the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer subway station, which serves the E, J and Z trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q1, Q4, Q5, Q6, Q8, Q9, Q20, Q24, Q25, Q30, Q31, Q41, Q42, Q43, Q44-SBS, Q56, Q65, Q75, Q83, Q84, Q85, Q86, Q87, Q89, Q110, Q111, Q112, Q113, Q114, Q115, n4 and n4X lines.

Some of the other notable features within close proximity to the property include the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, the King Manor Museum, Rufus King Park, Growing Up Green Charter School II – Elementary School, P.S. 182Q Magnet School of Discovery and Applied Learning and P.S. 349 Magnet School for Leadership and Innovation through STEAM.

The building applications were submitted by Josef Goodman of Haussmann Development LLC. These applications list GF55 Architects as the architect of record.

Demolition permits will likely not be needed for 159-31 90th Ave., as there is no structure at the address. An estimated completion date of the construction of the new building has not yet been provided.