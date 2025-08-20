Permits filed for 39-story residential building with 387 units in Long Island City

The vacant lot at 23-15 43rd Ave. in Long Island City is closed off by fencing.

Permits have been filed to construct a large residential building that would be 39 stories tall and have 387 housing units on the vacant lot at 23-15 43rd Ave. in Long Island City.

This development would be 446 feet tall and take up 268,204 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 693 square feet, the 387 residences will most likely be rentals.

Other planned features on the property include a cellar and 66 enclosed parking spaces. There are also multiple subway stations located near the property. Among them are the Queensboro Plaza subway station, which provides service for the 7, N and W trains, the Queens Plaza subway station, which services the E, M and R trains, the Court Square-23rd street station, which services the E and M trains, and the two Court Square stations, with one providing service for the 7 train and the other servicing the G train.

Several bus stops can be found within close proximity to 23-15 43rd Ave. These include stops for the Q32, Q39, Q60, Q63, Q66, Q67, Q69, Q100, Q101, Q102, Q103, B32 and B62 lines. Among some of the other notable nearby features are Silvercup Studios, Murray Park, Information Technology High School and the CUNY School of Law.

The building applications were submitted by William Xu of Grand Construction and Development. The applications also list Handel Architects as the architect of record.

Since 23-15 43rd Ave. is currently just a vacant lot, demolition permits will likely not be needed. An estimated date for this new building’s construction to finish has not yet been provided.