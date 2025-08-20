Expansion permits filed to double size of 2-story residential building in Flushing to include eight units

Permits have been filed to expand a 2-story structure with two residential units into a 4-story building with eight housing units at 132-28 Pople Ave. in Flushing.

The proposal calls for the building to be 54 feet tall and for the residential space to span 5,474 square feet. With an average unit scope of 684 square feet, the eight residences will most likely be rentals.

The expansion also calls for the inclusion of a cellar, a rooftop terrace and a rear yard 30 feet in length. The Flushing-Main Street Long Island Rail Road station is located not far from the property. The Flushing-Main Street subway station, which services the 7 train, is also nearby.

Bus stops within close proximity to the property include those for the Q20, Q58 and Q98 lines. Among the other notable features in the area are Queens Botanical Garden, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Kissena Corridor Park and P.S. 244Q The Active Learning Elementary School.

Applications for the proposed expansion were submitted by Mark Lam of 132-28 Condominium LLC. The applications list Xiucheng Li of Bayside Engineers as the architect of record.

Demolition permits will likely not be needed for the project, as it calls for an expansion of the existing building at 132-28 Pople Ave. An estimated date of the expansion being completed has not yet been provided.