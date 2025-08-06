Permits filed to double size of 2-story residential building to house nine units in South Jamaica

Permits have been filed to expand a 2-story building at 145-33 167th St. in South Jamaica into a 4-story building with nine residential units.

The proposed expansion would make the building 56 feet tall, yielding 4,695 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 521 square feet, the nine residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the residential units, the property would also have a cellar, a penthouse and a rear yard stretching 40 feet in length. There are bus stops in the area for the Q3 and Q6 lines. JFK Airport is also situated near the property.

The building applications were submitted by Barry Wagschal of Wagstone Capital LLC. The applications list the architect of record as being Mohammad Ahead, PE.

Since the project calls for a vertical expansion of the existing structure at 145-33 167th St., demolition permits will likely not be needed. An estimated completion date of the expansion has not yet been provided.