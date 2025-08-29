Permits filed to expand 2-story Astoria building into a 5-story dwelling for 10 residences

Builders have filed permits to expand a 2-story Astoria building in order to accommodate 10 housing units.

The permits for 32-02 31st Ave. in Astoria would add three floors to the structure, making it a 5-story residential building. Ten apartments would be created as a result.

Under the proposed expansion, the development would be 50 feet tall and span 7,442 square feet in total area. With an average unit scope of 744 square feet, the ten residences will most likely be rentals.

The expansion permits also call for the property to have a cellar, two open parking spaces and a side yard 24 feet in length. The Broadway and 30th Avenue subway stations, which both provide service for the N and W trains, are located within close proximity to the property.

Bus stops can be found near 32-01 31st Ave. for the Q18, Q101, Q102 and Q104 lines.

Jinjie Wu of Galaxy Astoria LLC submitted the applications for this expansion. These permits list Shiming Tam of SM Tam Architect, PLLC, as the architect of record for the project.

Since the permits call for expanding the current structure at 32-02 31st Ave. rather than building a new building, demolition permits are unlikely to be necessary at any point. An estimated completion date of the expanded building has not yet been provided.