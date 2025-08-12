Planet Fitness donates gym equipment to FDNY firehouses in Queens

First responders in Queens and across the five boroughs received free fitness equipment in partnership with a major gym franchise.

Planet Fitness franchise Supreme Fitness announced on Monday, Aug. 11, that it is collaborating with the FDNY to give first responders access to gently used gym equipment. Earlier this month, members of the FDNY Foundation picked up dozens of gently used treadmills, ellipticals and other cardio and strength training machines donated by the Planet Fitness locations in Bushwick and Kings Highway, Brooklyn.

The donated equipment has been distributed to over two dozen FDNY Battalions, Engines, Ladders, Marines, and Rescue Companies across the five boroughs. Queens locations include Engine 313/Ladder 164 in Douglaston, Engine 262 in Astoria, Engine 287/Ladder 136 in Elmhurst, Engine 264/Ladder 134 in Far Rockaway, Ladder 142 in Ozone Park, and Engine 86/Ladder 135 in Ridgewood.

“We could not be prouder that our local Planet Fitness equipment will now be used by the heroes of the FDNY,” said James Innocenti, Chief Operating Officer of Supreme Fitness, a Planet Fitness franchise. “At Planet Fitness, we’re committed to being good neighbors and giving back to the communities we operate in, and we’re excited to work with the FDNY.”

Jean O’Shea of the FDNY Foundation added that working out and staying active is are critical parts of being a member of the FDNY.

“We are grateful to Planet Fitness for their generous donation of fitness equipment and know it will go a long way toward giving the men and women of the FDNY the tools they need to be healthy,” said Jean O’Shea from the FDNY Foundation.