Plant Powered Metro NY helps reverse chronic illness with food and community

When Northern Queens resident Sherika Sterling discovered Plant Powered Metro NY’s Jumpstart program, she was struggling with a list of health issues that she thought she would have to deal with her entire life. After joining the program and changing to a plant-based diet, she was able to reverse many of her chronic ailments, including being pre-diabetic, after being equipped with practical tools, knowledge and plant-based recipes.

“I have a history of diabetes on both sides of my family, so I automatically thought I was predestined for it,” said Sterling. “Since doing the Jumpstart program, all of my issues have been reversed.”

Shortly before she began the program, she had blood work done, and the results showed that she was pre-diabetic, had high blood pressure, high cholesterol and fatty liver disease. She also suffered from chronic pain in her left knee, particularly every morning when she woke up.

Feeling the need to make a change, but unsure where to start, Sterling discovered the Jumpstart program in August 2024 from her sister after she participated in a three-day boot camp program that PPMNY hosted in Jersey City at a local library, including a chef-hosted talk about plant-based food, recipes, diet and nutrition. When her sister recounted everything she learned, Sterling saw a pathway to make real changes in her life and sought to do the same for herself by enrolling in the program.

“Chef Anthony Spino came to the library and did a brief introduction on whole food, plant-based nutrition,” Sterling said. “My sister came home very excited to tell me about all of the things she learned that day, and I feel that I’m really lucky I discovered it.”

The 21-day program offers an array of knowledge, tools and support in order to adopt a whole-food, plant-based diet. By focusing on whole, unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains, it helps to address the root causes of illness and chronic diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and obesity, all of which disproportionately affect New Yorkers, particularly in communities of color and lower-income neighborhoods.

“In some New York neighborhoods, the burden of chronic disease is a daily reality,” PPMNY Founding Director Lianna Levine Reisner said. “These health disparities not only impact quality of life but contribute to billions annually in preventable healthcare costs. The Jumpstart empowers people of all backgrounds to take back control of their health with the support of community, mentorship and delicious plant-powered food.”

The Jumpstart program consists of several components to help its members make affordable, sustainable changes to their diet and lifestyle. Once an individual enrolls, they meet twice a week for live sessions, cooking demos, mentorship and affinity group support, along with access to PPMNY’s mobile app, which offers tools and resources. The group also has meet-ups and events like movie nights to continue to build on a community of support, especially for those who might be making the changes on their own without the support of family and friends.

“We had a WhatsApp group with members who were also learning about this new way of eating, so it was nice to be in a cohort of like-minded people who have similar goals, and we also are pretty much experienced with similar issues,” Sterling said. “Although I finished the program last year, we still periodically send recipes in the chat and kind of keep each other updated on how we’re doing.”

One misconception that Sterling, like many others, initially had is that eating a plant-based diet is expensive. However, after adopting changes in her life and her shopping list, she observed the opposite and also continued to find affordable ways to buy plant-based groceries in the area.

“Initially, I thought it was going to be way more expensive, but I didn’t see much of a difference in my bill,” Sterling said. “Sometimes I shop at my local farmers market, and since I live in Flushing, there are a lot of Asian markets in the area that have very affordable fruits and vegetables. One thing I really liked about the program is that we learned there are over 10,000 fruits and vegetables, and there are so many different combinations that you can make.”

Although the program is 21 days, participants can join a 30-day mentorship program if they feel like they need more support after the program ends. They are also welcome to rejoin the program if they feel like they need to do so. The Jumpstart program made such a positive impact on Sterling that she also volunteers with the organization in order to help others make changes in their diet and well-being and continue a positive ripple effect in the community.

“I’ve always had the desire to be healthy, I just didn’t know how to do it, and I was stuck in this pattern of working very long hours at my job, and ordering out and grabbing take out, and it was just this vicious cycle, so they do a really good job of preparing you to make these changes for your life,” Sterling said.

Plant Powered Metro NY’s Jumpstart program is open for enrollment until Tuesday, Sept. 9. Programs begin in September and October. Registration is $150, though fees are on a sliding scale based on financial status.

To learn more or enroll, visit their website.