Four police officers injured when cruisers collide while racing to scene of shooting in Far Rockaway: NYPD

Four police officers from the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway were injured when two of their vehicles were involved in a head-on collision at a dangerous intersection while racing to a call on Monday night, according to authorities.

The cops were responding to a 911 report of shots fired near 34-02 Seagirt Blvd. at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 4 when the two marked NYPD cruisers crashed at Seagirt Boulevard and the Rockaway Freeway at Beach 34th Street, an NYPD spokesman said Tuesday. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the four police officers to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both cruisers were heavily damaged in the collision, police said, and no one was injured by the gunfire.

The investigation remains ongoing.