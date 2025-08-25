Qatar Airlines to build lounge space at JFK’s New Terminal One

JFK’s New Terminal One will be the new home for Qatar Airlines.

The international airline, named Skytrax’s World’s Best Airline for the ninth time, will also debut a premium, 15,000-square-foot lounge space.

JFK’s Qatar Airways lounge will be the airline’s first dedicated lounge in New York City and the U.S. The lounge facility will feature premium food and beverage options, VIP check-in services, relaxation zones, prayer rooms and duty-free shopping for Qatar Airways Business Class passengers. Additionally, it will have direct access to the boarding gate.

Qatar Airways launched operations in New York in 2008 at Terminal 8 at JFK Airport. The airline’s network in the US spans 11 destinations and serves more than 3 million passengers annually. Qatar Airways offers 18 weekly flights connecting U.S. travelers to over 170 destinations worldwide from its Doha-based and award-winning Hamad International Airport.

“We, at Qatar Airways, look forward to launching our operations at JFK Airport’s New Terminal One and welcoming Qatar Airways Business Class passengers to our first-ever exclusive lounge in the US,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer.

Al-Meer added that the new state-of-the-art lounge will enhance passengers’ travel experiences at every touchpoint.

“From dedicated airport transfers to VIP check-in to the finest retail and dining options, premium passengers will be offered the World’s Best service at New Terminal One. Our move demonstrates the evolution of Qatar Airways’ long-standing commitment to connecting global travellers to New York and expanding our services in the destination integral to our network in the U.S., ” he said.

“We thank the Qatar Airways team for their confidence in us as we begin this exciting new chapter together at JFK. As an airline long synonymous with excellence, Qatar Airways’ decision to partner with the New Terminal One reaffirms the strong value we offer international carriers seeking to grow their presence in New York,” said Jennifer Aument, New Terminal One CEO.

The New Terminal One is a key part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport. The massive transformation includes two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network. The first phase of the New Terminal One is set to open in 2026.