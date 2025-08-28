Queens Boulevard crash involving sanitation truck injures two in Forest Hills: NYPD

The driver of a DSNY truck was involved in a collision on Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills with a 61-year-old woman driving a Lexus.

Two people were injured in a motor vehicle collision involving a Department of Sanitation vehicle on Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., a 61-year-old woman was driving a 2019 Lexus northbound on Queens Boulevard when a 2017 DSNY Mack truck, operated by a 57-year-old man, collided with her vehicle while turning westbound on 77th Avenue.

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills responded to the location, and both drivers were transported to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.