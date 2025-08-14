Uncover literary treasures at these Queens bookstores

If you are a self-proclaimed bookworm who loves browsing through staggered shelves with captivating literature, read on. From old-school bookshops to contemporary bookstores, there is a world of discovery waiting to be explored in Queens. The sense of connection found in book talks, book club meetings and other community events is unmatched in today’s digital era.

In Queens, you will find a variety of bookstores in the borough, including neighborhood staples like Kew and Willow Books and The World’s Borough Bookshop. Turn the page to this novel list and unravel your next story.

788 Woodward Ave., Ridgewood

Nestled in the humble corner of Woodward Avenue and Putnam Avenue, this cozy nook features stacks of fiction books, graphic novels and poetry collections. The friendly staff welcomes customers with caffeinated and non-caffeinated beverages, paired with freshly baked pastries. The bookstore café is a beloved spot, where neighbors gather for book launches and poetry readings.

59-22 Myrtle Ave., Ridgewood

At the vibrant Myrtle Avenue, the sister bookstore to Topos Bookstore Café features an eclectic selection of bestsellers and pre-owned literature. This tranquil spot also offers beer and wine to unwind at their space, from pinot noir to fermented IPAs. With the fun combination of delectable refreshments and novels, it will be difficult to leave.

81-63 Lefferts Blvd., Kew Gardens

The extensive collection of books will catch your eye while strolling through Lefferts Boulevard. At this independent women-owned bookstore, the owners invite customers to participate in poetry open mic nights and donate banned books. Since 2017, book lovers have been enthralled by endless stories, spanning from fiction to young adult novels.

104-29 Jamaica Ave., Richmond Hill

A rare assortment of antique books awaits curious onlookers at this modest venue in Richmond Hill. If you’re hunting for a treasure trove of archaic collections, the preserved book shop is the perfect place to visit. You can choose from a plethora of post-war fiction novels or 19th century classics. Be sure to check the shop’s social media accounts for its next appearance at community events or park fairs in the area.

34-06 73rd St., Jackson Heights

A trove of BIPOC authored books makes this bookshop a renowned neighborhood staple. The Ecuadorian American-owned bookstore advocates for BIPOC voices in the curated selection of literary works, hosting events that honor the cultural diversity of The World’s Borough. Adrian Cepeda, the owner of The World’s Borough Bookshop, proudly displays his borough pride by uplifting people of all cultures and identities.

36-19 30th St., Astoria

At 30th Street, visit this queer women-owned bookstore that offers a diverse selection of literature. The bookstore hosts community events aimed at inclusive audiences, including drag story hours and romance author panels. Customers are welcome to enter this safe space in the vibrant neighborhood of Astoria.

26-09 Jackson Ave., Long Island City

Situated on Jackson Avenue, this independent bookstore is where neighbors share their love for books. The pet-friendly space hosts author conversations, cozy storytime sessions and “blind dates” with books. The warm atmosphere has designated this space as a popular meeting point for potential connections.

39-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside

The nonprofit bookstore of Bell Boulevard is managed by Transitional Services for New York, Inc. (TSINY), an organization dedicated to individuals with mental health challenges. The stacks feature self-help books and other health-related subjects that are essential for readers. This past February, the bookstore celebrated its 15th anniversary and expressed gratitude for the community’s continued support.

39-67 58th St. Woodside

This local bookstore in Woodside allows customers to peruse curated collections, from adventure novels to religious texts. The motto, “Fueling Imagination, One Book at a Time,” promises adventurous plots for invested readers. Their blog posts offer advice for aspiring authors who are navigating the publication process.

Editor’s note: This roundup features a small selection of venues curated by the reporter. It is not intended to be a comprehensive list.