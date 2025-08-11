A world of orchids: Queens Botanical Garden honors Taiwanese culture and art

The Queens Botanical Garden unveiled its annual exhibit, Taiwan: A World of Exhibits, featuring an array of gorgeous orchids as the garden commemorated 12 years of holding the exhibit and paying tribute to Taiwanese culture.

The garden unveiled the weekend-long exhibit, which took place on Aug. 9 and 10, with a special event on Friday, Aug. 8, including speeches from QBG board members, local elected officials, sponsors and small business owners from the Flushing community. The three-hour event included a cooking presentation, a tea ceremony, live music, food and drinks.

“This year, we are not only exhibiting nearly 1000 pots of a certain orchid, but we also invited Taiwan Select to display the Taiwanese system, including drinks, snacks, and deli products, to incorporate as a showcase of the Taiwan image,” said QBG Ambassador Pauline Huang. “And as always, music and art are the highlight in the orchid show, and they play an important role.”

Public figures such as Assemblymembers Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, Steve Raga, Ron Kim and QBG board member James Maguire were just some names who were in attendance, as well as Elena Liao the founder of Te’ Company who presented a tea ceremony, Theresa Lin, the catering director of the film, Life of Pi, who gave a Tawainese cooking demonstrationusi, and musicians Kevin Kyaw (piano), Kaichen Cheng (flute) and Pin Hui Tsai (cello), who gave a beautiful performance at the special event.

“I think this is our third year to share our love for Taiwanese tea through the lens of orchids,” said Liao. “I have three orchids from my first event here, and they’re still blooming every year.”

Orchids have a special place in Taiwanese culture, with over 400 species making the flower a symbol of elegance, resilience and unity.

The weekend-long event also featured an orchid sale, a vendor fair, orchid crafts, live music, workshops and more interactive ways for guests to immerse themselves in the exhibit.

“This is such a beautiful display of connecting people, plants, and culture,” said Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas. “This is such an important and vital conversation that we’re having and a beautiful display of orchids, but also the contributions of the Taiwanese community.”