Queens College awarded $1.1M grant to support first-generation students

Queens College has received a $1.1 million grant to support its first-generation student population.

The four-year grant will extend the college’s participation in the Kessler Scholars Collaborative, which supports successful educational outcomes for first-generation, limited-income (FGLI) college students.

The funding is a joint investment from Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Judy and Fred Wilpon Family Foundation. It will allow Queens College to continue to be part of the national network and ensure the on-campus program can operate through 2030.

“Queens College has long been an engine of social mobility for so many who are the first in their families to attend college,” said Queens College President Frank H. Wu. “The continuation of this extraordinary support from Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Wilpon Family Foundation aligns with our mission of providing access to a quality academic experience in a supportive and welcoming environment for those who might not otherwise have been able to successfully pursue a higher education degree.”

Since its launch in fall 2020, the Queens College Kessler Scholars Program has welcomed 93 FGLI students as Kessler Scholars. The students receive a variety of support services, including personalized advising from dedicated staff and peer mentors, group activities, and programming designed to support their academic, personal, and professional development. Additionally, students attend a Summer Bridge Program to help them transition to college life, student mentor retreats, and first-generation celebrations.

The Queens College-based program has seen a 90% retention and engagement rate, with sustained student participation and involvement. Additionally, students in this program have a four-year graduation rate that is more than double the national average for first-generation students.

Only 24% of first-generation students earn a bachelor’s degree six years after starting college, compared with almost 60% of students whose parents hold a bachelor’s degree. According to FirstGenForward, only 8% of first-gen college students study abroad, and fewer than 1 in 4 complete a paid internship during their undergraduate career.