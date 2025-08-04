Queens College to host free ‘Peter and the Wolf’ performances in Queens parks

A classic family-friendly folktale is coming to Queens this summer.

The Queens College School of Arts is partnering with NYC Parks to bring the classic Russian folk tale “Peter and the Wolf” to parks throughout Queens this month. Performances will run from Aug. 5 through Aug. 26, at park locations in Jamaica, Woodhaven, Bayside and the Rockaways.

Performers are Queens College Drama, Theatre, and Dance Department students and alumni Kamron Tursunboev, Kristina Gomez-Shnorhokian, and Meiyue Michelle Zhang. It is directed by Elyse Price, who teaches acting at the college.

Price said the tour highlights the power of live performance and how it creates meaningful connections in public spaces.

“We’re proud to share this experience in the parks and neighborhoods that shape our Queens College community,” Price said.

Julia del Palacio, associate dean of the School of Arts, added that the series highlights Queens College’s goal of nurturing artistic talent while simultaneously enriching the communities the university serves.

“By bringing theatre into public spaces, we’re expanding access to the arts and helping our students grow as performers and citizens,” del Palacio said.

Composed by Sergei Prokofiev in 1936, Peter and the Wolf follows a young boy living in the Russian wilderness who befriends a duck, cat and bird, and explores the outdoors together. Peter’s grandfather warns him of a wolf that lives in the wilderness and the story unfolds once he and his animal friends encounter the wolf.

The play was designed with a musical theme that would introduce children to the symphonic orchestra. Throughout the performance, individual instruments and orchestral selections represent the cast of characters.

The Queens College production is modernizing the play, focusing on the characters’ relationships as they perform to a recording. The actors will emphasize movement, gestures, and storytelling in exploring Prokofiev’s iconic musical score.

This production is made possible through a collaboration between Queens College and NYC Parks as part of a broader borough-wide initiative that offers more than 50 free public events in neighborhood green spaces throughout the year. Click here for more information

Below is the performance schedule:

Peter & the Wolf Shows in Southeast Queens

Dates: Tuesdays, Aug. 5, 12, and 19 at 11 a.m.

Location: Roy Wilkins Park

Peter & the Wolf Shows in Northeast Queens

Dates: Wednesdays, Aug. 6, 13, and 20 at 11 a.m.

Location: Aug. 6: Horatio Playground; Aug. 13: Alley Springfield Playground; Aug. 20: John Golden Park

Peter & the Wolf Shows at Forest & Highland Park

Dates: Fridays, Aug. 8, 15, and 22 at 11 a.m.

Location: Aug. 8: Highland Park Performance Area; Aug. 15: Forest Park: Bandshell; Aug. 22: Forest Park: The Overlook

Peter & the Wolf Shows at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Dates: Saturdays, Aug. 9, 16, and 23 at 2 p.m.

Location: Playground for All Children

Peter & the Wolf Shows at Rockaway Park*

Dates: Mondays, Aug. 11, 18 and 25 at 11 a.m.

Location: Aug. 11: Redfern Playground; Aug. 18: Beach 59th St. Playground; Aug. 25: Bay Breeze Park

*Programming is subject to change