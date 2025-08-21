Queens Culture on Display at Citi Field’s Summer Celebration

Get ready for the aromas, sights, and sounds of Queens as Citi Field transforms into a vibrant street festival on Thursday, August 28th, when the Mets take on the Miami Marlins.

With more than 100 cultures represented in the World’s Borough, the Mets are excited to be hosting “A Celebration of Queens Culture” to recognizes the Queens community through food, music, and art. This celebration is presented by Heineken.

Music

Hip-hop heads won’t want to miss legendary DJ Ralph McDaniels spinning throughout the evening. Known as “Uncle Ralph” to generations of New Yorkers, McDaniels is the creator of Video Music Box, which made history in 1983 as the first TV show to air hip-hop videos. His pioneering work introduced countless artists to the mainstream and helped shape hip-hop culture.

Food

The aromas of authentic street food will fill the air as local favorites set up shop around the park. Frank’s Souvlaki brings their mouthwatering Greek specialties from the streets of Astoria, where they’ve been a neighborhood institution since 1970. What started as a humble hot dog cart has become one of Queens’ most beloved food vendors, famous for perfectly grilled, tender souvlaki that rivals anything you’d find in Athens.

For those craving Asian flavors, Long Island City’s Dumpling Magic showcases the depth of Himalayan cuisine. Their handmade momos come with rich sesame sauce and house-made chili oil. The menu typically highlights both traditional dumplings and creative fusion options, offering a mix of flavors that reflect the depth of Himalayan cuisine.

Dance

The entertainment keeps flowing with The Queens Crew, the Mets’ high-energy dance team that brings street style and cultural flair to every performance. This co-ed squad, featuring talented dancers from across the metro area, will have fans moving in their seats.

Adding to the celebration, Jamaica’s CarNYval Dancers will bring their dynamic Caribbean performances to various spots around the park. Founded in 2014 by Queens College graduate Kiara Paige, CarNYval has grown from a local dance company into a cultural force, performing at Radio City Music Hall, Lincoln Center, and Times Square. The group shares stories of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora through dance, having collaborated with artists like Rihanna, Davido, and Machel Montano. Their dancers specialize in Soca, bringing the spirit of Caribbean carnival culture to every performance.

Games and community

Kids and adults alike can test their skills at arcade-style games scattered throughout the concourse, including Pop-a-shot, Electric Soccer, and Speed Pitch. Local artists will be creating live artwork, and NYC Henna will be on site offering henna tattoos.

For those interested in connecting with the community, representatives from local organizations will be on hand to share resources and discuss their work in the borough. The Queens Chamber of Commerce will provide information about business opportunities, while the Flushing Business Improvement District (BID) team will highlight the work they’ve been doing in downtown Flushing since forming in 2003. The BID maintains neighborhoods through daily street cleaning, regular power washing, graffiti removal, and community events like food tours and holiday celebrations.

The Queens Economic Development Corporation (QEDC), a driving force for opportunity since 1977, will showcase their diverse programs supporting local entrepreneurs – business education initiatives and incubators that have supported all sorts of businesses, from yoga studios in Jamaica to tech startups in Astoria.

Special Swag

As a bonus, fans who purchase tickets through the special event offer will take home a commemorative Queens Culture hat. Grab yours at the Left Field Ramp near Section 129 before the fifth inning (This item is only available to those who purchase through this special ticket offer. Limit six tickets per transaction.)

For Mets fans, the Celebration of Queens Culture offers an evening of unmissable culture and community. For fans of Queens, come remind yourself of the energy, talent, and diversity that makes this borough — home of The Ramones, Simon & Garfunkel, Run-DMC, Nicki Minaj and many others – unlike anywhere else in the world.

Event Details

What: A Celebration of Queens Culture, presented by Heineken (Block Party on the Plaza is free and open to the public; game ticket required for stadium entry)

Where: Citi Field



When: Thursday, August 28 5:30 PM



Featuring: Local businesses, live performances, food vendors, arcade-style games, and more

For tickets and more details, visit https://www.mlb.com/mets/tickets/specials/queens-culture.

Event programming, vendors, and activities are subject to change and weather permitting.