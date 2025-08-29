Hundreds of Queens locals enjoy AM Rozic’s annual Family Fun Day

Hundreds of Queens families gathered at Cunningham Park in Fresh Meadows for a celebration to close out the summer.

Assembly Member Nily Rozic’s office, in partnership with Commonpoint, hosted its annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Cunningham Park’s Field T1.

The free event brought together families and community members for a day filled with free food, including hot dogs and Mr Softee Ice Cream, and an array of community resources from participating organizations, including the Queens Botanical Garden, Jamaica Estates Volunteer Ambulance Corps and the FDNY.

As part of the day’s free festivities, kids bounced in bouncy castles, snacked on cotton candy and got their faces painted. The event included live music and raffle prizes from local arts and culture institutions, including the New York Mets, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the New York Hall of Science.

For some parents, the family fun day represented the culmination of the summer and a final day of fun before the start of the school year.

“We went last year. The kids really enjoy the bounce houses. They’re enjoying the food and snacks and I think they just enjoy being out and about,” Michelle H. said. “Sometimes they don’t see their peers throughout the summer. This just gets them back in a kid-friendly environment.”

“We actually went to the [Fresh Meadows] library and saw the flier for the event. This is the first community event we’ve been to. I thought it would be fun. [My son] enjoys the ice cream and cotton candy, and I want him to socialize and be a part of the community,” Fresh Meadows resident Ebby Lai said.

“Very often we’re in this park, so we’re happy to be over here. The big bouncy house was a great thing for my son to enjoy,” Katerina Limas said.

Assemblymember Rozic said the Family Fun Day was created as a way to connect families with outdoor activities following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After the pandemic, I thought it was really important to get families out and celebrating and having fun at the end of the summer before school starts back up,” Rozic said. “We’ve built this family funday and host it every year to bring families across Queens together, and hopefully give the parents an afternoon off to have fun before school starts back up.”

During the event, youth members of the Jamaica Estates Volunteer Ambulance Corps led a free CPR class.

Alejandra Lliguin, 17, is a member of JEVAC’s youth corps group and leads the CPR training. “We encourage everyone to join JEVAC, especially if you’re interested in the medical field. It’s an amazing way to get your foot in the door, and if you’re a high school student, it’s a great extracurricular to have. I joined three months ago, and the fact that I am already here and feel a sense of community is amazing,” she said.