Queens man killed in fatal collision on the Cross Island Expressway near Fort Totten: NYPD

A South Richmond Hill man was killed in a single-vehicle collision on the Cross Island Expressway near Fort Totten on Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police say Bishinu Madray-Mootoo, 24, of 120th Street, was driving a 1999 BMW 323i northbound on the Cross Island Expressway near exit 31 near Bell Boulevard in Bay Terrace in the left lane at around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, when he struck a guard rail located along the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then crossed over three lanes, striking a concrete median before overturning onto its roof.

Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside responded to the scene of the crash and found him in the wreckage. EMS rushed Madray-Mootoo to North Shore University Hospital/Northwell Health, where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger in his vehicle fled the scene on foot, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.