Queens celebrates Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day at Borough Hall

Dozens of people celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day at Queens Borough Hall on Monday, Aug 11.

Locals donned white and green traditional clothing, representing the colors of Pakistan’s flag, as they spent the evening celebrating the nation’s culture and history with performances, food and guest speakers. The event was sponsored by Kingsland Properties and emceed by Tahira Sharif.

Pakistan’s Independence Day is Aug. 14. It commemorates the day Pakistan achieved independence from the United Kingdom and was declared a sovereign state following its separation from British India on Aug. 14 and 15, 1947. The annual celebration also pays homage to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, leader of Pakistan’s independence movement and visionary for a Muslim state in South Asia.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards gave brief remarks, congratulating community members on the celebration and sharing how the Pakistani-American community is committed to community service in Queens.

“I want to thank this community because I remember coming in during the pandemic, and this community was making sure that every single person who needed food was able to get that assistance,” he said.

Following the borough president’s remarks, a group of remarkable community members were given citations for their dedication to Queens and their community. Awardees included Maqsood Malik, founder of M&J Engineering; Ali Rashid, founder of American Pakistani Advocacy Group; Nveeda Syedda, community educator and organizer; Imran Haider; and NYPD Capt. Zaigham Abbas.

Following the remarks from the awardees, two dancers from POWER, organized by Tahira Din, performed a traditional dance for the crowd. Additionally, Dr. Akmal Parwez performed on the harmonium.

Deputy Consul General of Pakistan Umar Sheikh also gave remarks highlighting the contributions of the Pakistani American community in Queens.

“Queens is rightly called the world’s borough, and tonight that spirit is evident as families, students, and various members of the community from all walks of life are here today,” Sheikh said.

Sheikh also acknowledged the American Pakistani Advocacy Group for championing the celebration at Borough Hall, as well as their work in deepening civic engagement across Queens and the five boroughs.

“Your work strengthens the bonds between our communities and the city institutions, and it reflects the best of what this borough stands for. Independence Day is a moment of gratitude and resolve. We remember the vision of our founders; their sacrifices were secured for a free homeland,” he said. The Pakistani American community in Queens embodies the story of opportunity and contribution. From small businesses on our main streets to hospitals, schools, transit, technology, and any other department, everyday services are being performed everywhere. They are also vital partners for Pakistan’s progress through philanthropy, investment, education, and by projecting a confident, positive image of our country.”