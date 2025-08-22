Queens Theatre is ready to dazzle audiences with its 2025-2026 season featuring a vibrant lineup of dance, art and culture.

Located at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, the new season, called “Homegrown and Worldwide,” represents the world’s most diverse borough with performances from companies such as Parsons Dance, Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, and Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, along with productions for all ages from TheaterWorksUSA. The lineup will feature cultural celebrations, impressive performances, and one-of-a-kind programs that give a platform to underrepresented voices in the arts.

“This season‘s theme ‘Homegrown & Worldwide’ reflects who we are,” said Taryn Sacramone, executive director of Queens Theatre. “We’re celebrating the artists and works that started here and went on to national success, bringing in renowned companies from across the globe, and giving families the kind of joyful, imaginative experiences that turn first-time visitors into lifelong theater lovers.”

This past spring, Queens Theatre appointed Shaun Neblett, an acclaimed and cultural leader, as its first-ever director of programming. The new season will make the 2025-2026 season his first run in shaping their programming and offering a lineup that reflects the diversity and culture of Queens while bringing something new for theatre guests to enjoy.

“I see programming as a strategic act of connection, one that begins with listening deeply to the staff, engaging our current audiences, growing our digital presence, and reaching out to the communities who haven’t yet walked through our doors,” said Neblett. “I’m excited to bring bold, new programming that reflects the culture of Queens and introduces fresh experiences to the Theatre, including some that have never been seen here before.”

Their 2025-2026 season will start with Queensboro Dance Festival’s festival tour finale on Saturday, Sep. 13, with showtimes at 2, 5 and 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $27 or guests can purchase a passport to watch all three shows for $66.

Queens Theatre has been part of the community since it officially opened in 1993. The theatre is dedicated to bringing art, theater, dance, family-friendly performances and more at an affordable price that makes theater accessible to all. To learn more about the performing arts center and see a full list of their 2025-2026 season, visit their website.