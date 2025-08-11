Rents soared in Queens in July 2025 from previous year: report

After the average cost of rent in Queens exceeded $3,000 in June 2025, the number continued to rise in July, with average rents increasing across the board among studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units in the borough, according to a report by M.N.S Real Estate.

The average rent in Queens rose year-over-year by 4.58%, from $2,920 in July 2024 to $3,053 in July 2025. Studios, one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units all reached new highs in the cost of rent over the last 13 months.

Studios had the largest percentage increase in average rent, at 5.4%. The cost of studios in Queens rose from $2,363 in 2024 to $2,491 in 2025. Of the 11 Queens neighborhoods included in the study, Forest Hills had by far the biggest year-over-year increase in rent among studios. The average price of these units in this neighborhood spiked from $1,929 last year to $2,461 this year.

One-bedroom units had the smallest jump in average rent among each unit type, at 3.02%. This was the only unit type not to have an increase of over 5%. The average cost of rent for one-bedroom units went up from $2,844 in 2024 to $2,930 in 2025. Astoria had the most significant rise among the neighborhoods, with the price there having climbed from $2,845 last year to $3,304 this year.

Despite not having the biggest percentage jump, two-bedroom units had the highest jump in the average rental price. These units experienced a 5.28% boost, from $3,551 in 2024 to $3,738 in 2025. Rego Park led the way among the Queens neighborhoods with an increase of over $900. The average rent in this neighborhood skyrocketed from $3,296 last year to $4,215 this year.

Even with such a massive jump in rent among two-bedroom units, Rego Park still trailed Long Island City for the highest rental price in this field. In addition to leading the way among two-bedroom units with an average rent of $6,134, Long Island City also had the highest rents for studios, at $3,679, and one-bedroom units, at $4,273.

On the other end of the spectrum, Flushing had the most affordable studios, at $1,934. Jackson Heights had the cheapest one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units, at $2,439 and $2,813, respectively. Flushing and Jackson Heights, along with Sunnyside, were the only neighborhoods to experience an overall decline in average rent.