Quantcast
Real Estate

Rents soared in Queens in July 2025 from previous year: report

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
july
Rent continued to climb across Queens in July 2025, compared to the same time the previous year.
Photo via Getty Images

After the average cost of rent in Queens exceeded $3,000 in June 2025, the number continued to rise in July, with average rents increasing across the board among studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units in the borough, according to a report by M.N.S Real Estate.

The average rent in Queens rose year-over-year by 4.58%, from $2,920 in July 2024 to $3,053 in July 2025. Studios, one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units all reached new highs in the cost of rent over the last 13 months.

Studios had the largest percentage increase in average rent, at 5.4%. The cost of studios in Queens rose from $2,363 in 2024 to $2,491 in 2025. Of the 11 Queens neighborhoods included in the study, Forest Hills had by far the biggest year-over-year increase in rent among studios. The average price of these units in this neighborhood spiked from $1,929 last year to $2,461 this year.

One-bedroom units had the smallest jump in average rent among each unit type, at 3.02%. This was the only unit type not to have an increase of over 5%. The average cost of rent for one-bedroom units went up from $2,844 in 2024 to $2,930 in 2025. Astoria had the most significant rise among the neighborhoods, with the price there having climbed from $2,845 last year to $3,304 this year.

Despite not having the biggest percentage jump, two-bedroom units had the highest jump in the average rental price. These units experienced a 5.28% boost, from $3,551 in 2024 to $3,738 in 2025. Rego Park led the way among the Queens neighborhoods with an increase of over $900. The average rent in this neighborhood skyrocketed from $3,296 last year to $4,215 this year.

Even with such a massive jump in rent among two-bedroom units, Rego Park still trailed Long Island City for the highest rental price in this field. In addition to leading the way among two-bedroom units with an average rent of $6,134, Long Island City also had the highest rents for studios, at $3,679, and one-bedroom units, at $4,273.

On the other end of the spectrum, Flushing had the most affordable studios, at $1,934. Jackson Heights had the cheapest one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units, at $2,439 and $2,813, respectively. Flushing and Jackson Heights, along with Sunnyside, were the only neighborhoods to experience an overall decline in average rent.

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

Related Articles

More from Around New York