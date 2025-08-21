First public hearing on Resorts World’s casino gaming license bid draws community support

More than 40 community members and local leaders testified at the first public advisory hearing for Resorts World NYC’s casino gaming license bid.

More than 40 people testified in support of Resorts World NYC receiving its casino gaming license during a public advisory hearing at Queens Borough Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

The hearing was led by the Resorts World New York City Community Advisory Committee chaired by Assembly Member Stacey Pheffer Amato. Committee members include Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Community Board 10 Chairperson Betty Bratton, state Sen. James Sanders, Stevens Martinez, Deputy Director of Intergovernmental Affairs on Long Island for Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Nicole Garcia, Queens Borough Commissioner of NYC DOT.

Resorts World NYC, located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd, has operated as the city’s only casino since opening in 2011 and is currently applying for one of three downstate full gaming licenses that were approved through state legislation.

Resorts World’s $5.5 billion proposal aims to expand the casino’s existing 73-acre space into a global entertainment destination. Plans include creating a 350,000-square-foot meeting, conference, and entertainment space, a 7,000-seat multi-use arena, a gaming floor approximately 500,000 square feet, and approximately 30 new food and beverage options. Upon completion, the gaming floor would be the largest in the U.S. with 6,000 slots and electronic table games and 800 live table games. Additionally, the campus would expand its hotel capacity to 2,000 rooms and hold a STEM innovation center.

If selected, the RWNYC site would generate over 10,000 jobs, including 5,000 unionized construction jobs and 5,000 permanent jobs, and 3,000 units of on-site workforce housing. In addition to the 10,000 construction jobs, RWNYC is expected to create another 14,000 indirect and induced jobs.

Community support

Community leaders, including southeast Queens elected officials Council Member Nantasha Williams and Assembly Member Khaleel Anderson, testified during the hearing. Anderson said that he conditionally supports Resorts World’s pursuit of a casino gaming license.

“Resorts World has done well, the property looks great, and the proposal is outstanding; however, we want to see more investment directly into physical infrastructure in the surrounding community,” Anderson said.

Anderson proposed the creation of a $140 million community investment fund, as well as investing in mental health and addiction services.

“Of course, we know gambling is an addictive sport, and we’d like to see physical in-community assets. Assets that represent the casino in the community, not on the casino property, but a footprint in the community. I believe that $140 million community investment fund would do just that,” he said.

Williams expressed how Resorts World has been a strong partner in supporting workforce development within Queens’ communities.

“I am particularly grateful for Resorts World’s focus on the future, as they partner with York College to provide workforce development programs in my district and train and prepare residents, building skills and creating career opportunities that will likely benefit the community,” Williams said. “The jobs created by Resorts World bring real economic benefits to our neighborhoods. Residents gain stable employment and opportunities for career growth.”

Many of the speakers represented significant institutions throughout Queens, including Flushing Town Hall, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation and Queens Centers for Progress.

The leaders of these institutions highlighted that Resorts World has had a long-standing history of philanthropic efforts in supporting various Queens nonprofits and institutions. To date, RWNYC has invested $1.1 billion in physical investments at the Aqueduct site, given over 4.4 billion to the NYS Education Fund, and nearly $10 million to community initiatives through RW Gives.

“While many stakeholders are here to speak about how Resort’s World’s proposal would bring good paying jobs and beautiful new amenities, to Queens I want to focus on something equally important and that is Resort’s World’s proven track record as a partner to our borough’s nonprofit and cultural community,” said Ellen Kodadek, executive and artistic director of Flushing Town Hall. “Resorts World NYC has helped us expand our reach by promoting our programs to their guests, providing direct financial support to Flushing Town Hall, enabling us to serve our families and artists with world-class cultural programming, and they’ve backed important borough-wide initiatives like Queens Rising.”

Bruce Flanz, CEO of Jamaica Hospital, described how he’s witnessed Resorts World’s commitment to Queens for the past 15 years.

“Resorts World has a proven track record of giving back to the community, and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center has been a recipient of their generosity. Over the years, they have donated much-needed funds to support many of our clinical services and programs in our hospital, including our trauma center, hospice, emergency medicine, and, most recently, our cancer care program,” Flanz said.

Flanz said that Jamaica Hospital is in full support of Resorts World receiving its casino gaming license.

“By awarding Resorts World this license, you will be contributing to the growth of our community by creating thousands of jobs and opportunities. Awarding them with this license will also generate more revenue for New York State and public education,” he said.

Some of the speakers shared that they were in support of the job opportunities that would come to southeast Queens if Resorts World’s gaming license were approved.

“Resorts World’s expansion will create 5000 jobs, including 2,500 permanent jobs. Thousands of those jobs will begin within six months if they are granted a casino license. Furthermore, they plan to open the Resorts World career center in downtown Jamaica, where people walking by can learn about career paths ranging from hospitality, IT, and food and beverage,” said Justin Rodgers, president and CEO of the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation.

Next steps

In anticipation of getting the casino license, and nearly tripling the workforce from 1000 to 3500, as soon as summer 2026, Resorts World announced on Wednesday a series of community initiatives in preparation for job growth at the casino.

Initiatives include the launch of the Resorts World Career Center on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at Jamaica Station, located on Sutphin Boulevard between Archer and 94th avenues. Anyone interested in working at RWNYC can walk into the center on Monday to Friday during the operating hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to learn more about job opportunities.

Simultaneously, Resorts Worldwill also launch the Resorts World Dealer Experience Center within its grand lobby. Participants will attend a two-hour seminar that overviews how to enter the gaming industry, the commitments of being a dealer, and what they would learn over a 10-week training program. The course will be available Tuesdays through Saturdays in three sessions: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s hearing was the first of two public hearings, with the second to be held on Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. at Queens Borough Hall.