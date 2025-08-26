Retail lease reached between TF Cornerstone and new LIC cafe, with grand opening set for Aug. 30

The Greats of Craft will be opening a new location at 47-20 Center Blvd. in Long Island City.

The real estate development firm TF Cornerstone announced that a 1,500-square-foot retail lease has been reached with The Greats of Craft for a new local all-day café and curated bar concept set to open on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 47-20 Center Blvd. in Long Island City.

During the grand opening celebration on Aug. 30, The Greats of Craft will be holding a community fundraiser, with proceeds from select draft beer sales benefitting the Long Island City Public Library, which is located just across the street, at 37-44 21st St.

The Greats of Craft was founded by husband and wife Joe Schinco and Stella Shepherd. Their business has earned a strong reputation for its coffee, small-batch brews, craft cocktails and wines from independent producers.

“LIC has an incredible community spirit, and we’re excited to bring our day-to-night café experience to a neighborhood that values both quality and connection,” Founder Schinco said. “This space allows us to scale our presence within the community while staying true to our independent roots.”

This will mark the second Long Island City location for The Greats of Craft and the third overall in New York City, with its other locations being at 983 1st Ave. in Manhattan and 10-15 43rd Ave. in Long Island City.

The new location is on the ground floor of a luxury residential building with 498 housing units at the Long Island City waterfront. The Greats of Craft will provide residents of the building, as well as the surrounding neighborhoods, with a curated gathering space for morning coffee meetups, afternoon work sessions, evening cocktails and more.

The Long Island City waterfront location will have 12 rotating drafts of beer, including local Brooklyn and Queens favorites. Additionally, it will have distinctive offerings from upstate New York and across the United States.

Real estate brokerage, consultancy and advisory firm RTL brokered the lease between TF Cornerstone, which owns the property, and The Greats of Craft. RTL’s Steven Baker, Thomas Galo and Daniyel Cohen represented both parties in the transaction.

“Supporting small, independent businesses like The Greats of Craft is central to our mission of building vibrant, livable communities,” TF Cornerstone Vice President of Leasing Steve Gonzalez said. “Their emphasis on quality, community and craft aligns perfectly with our vision for the LIC waterfront — a neighborhood where residents and visitors alike can enjoy best-in-class experiences.”

In addition to The Greats of Craft, other retailers at 47-20 Central Blvd. include the upscale Pan-Asian restaurant SHI, Somedays Bakery, Maiella Italian Restaurant, Sweetleaf Coffee and Cocktail Bar and Blue Streak Wines and Spirits.