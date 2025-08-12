Retro Fitness Forest Hills is getting ready to serve pickleball with a side of pizza at their Pickleball and Pizza event on Monday, Aug. 18, in honor of National Wellness Month.

The afternoon event, which will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at 89-89 Union Tpke., is free and open to the public, including members and non-members. The special event gives community members the opportunity to get moving while having fun and connecting with others.

“National Wellness Month is the perfect opportunity to celebrate our 24/7 approach to exercise, health, and fitness,” said Kim Gouch, the chief brand officer of Retro Fitness. “We encourage our communities to gather for unique celebrations like these hosted at the Forest Hills club.”

Retro Fitness Forest Hills recently unveiled four brand-new indoor pickleball courts this summer, including the chance for members and non-members to try them out for free during the months of July and Aug. The fitness facility has also been adding fun social pickleball events onto their calendar, like this latest one, to let the neighborhood see what all the buzz is about and meet new people, whether guests come on their own or with friends.

The Pickleball and Pizza event will feature an open house for those who want to learn more about the facility and all of its amenities, including the gym’s features such as hydromassage, steam room, sauna, and tanning. The event will also include a live DJ and the chance to win raffle prizes like a one-month membership, personal training consultations, group fitness passes, pickleball sets, and Retro Fitness merchandise. After breaking a sweat on the courts, guests can indulge in free slices of pizza, which will be served by Pizza Classica, a local favorite spot. The club will also have complimentary healthy snacks served by their smoothie bar.

“Whether you’re picking up a paddle for the first time, spending time with friends, or exploring all that Retro Fitness has to offer, these are get real moments and our way of saying the fitness journey applies to everyone,” said Gouch.

Retro Fitness is open from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. To explore membership options at the Forest Hills club, visit their website or follow them @retrofitness.foresthills.