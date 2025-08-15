BP Richards endorses Mamdani, draws mixed reaction from elected officials across Queens

Council Member Robert Holden has strongly criticized Queens Borough President Donovan Richards for endorsing Assembly Member and Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani ahead of November’s general election, although several elected officials across Queens praised the borough president for making the endorsement.

Mamdani picked up an official endorsement from Richards on Friday morning at the final stop of his “Five Boroughs Against Trump” tour at the offices of services union 32BJ SEIU in Richmond Hill.

In a campaign video released alongside the endorsement, Richards and Mamdani rode the Q4 bus in Jamaica to highlight Mamdani’s plan to eliminate bus fares across the city. The Q4 bus was one of five bus lines that the state legislature made free in a free fare pilot program between September 2023 and August 2024.

Holden, however, criticized Richards for endorsing Mamdani on Friday, alleging that the Borough President “couldn’t care less about the people of Queens.”

Holden, a conservative Democrat and a member of the City Council’s Common Sense Caucus, criticized Richards for offering conditional support for Mayor Eric Adams’ City of Yes proposal, a comprehensive zoning initiative aiming to increase housing options across the city. He also criticized Richards for supporting congestion pricing and said the Borough President “never met a tax he didn’t like.”

“He (Richards) props up every Democrat no matter how extreme, including a dangerous socialist like Zohran Mamdani who is far too radical for this borough, and supporting Mamdani means you’re not trying to help New York, you’re actively trying to burn it to the ground,” Holden said in a statement.

Joann Ariola, a Republican Council Member representing neighborhoods including Ozone Park and Howard Beach, offered more moderate opposition to the endorsement, stating that Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa represents a better choice for mayor.

“While Borough President Richards and I agree on many things to improve the future of Queens, this is not one of them,” Ariola said in a statement to QNS. “Curtis Sliwa is the only candidate who will put our city and our borough back on track, and he will fight every day to make life better for the people who live here.”

Several elected officials across Queens have praised Richards for endorsing Mamdani, however.

State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez, who like Mamdani is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, applauded Richards for endorsing Mamdani, stating that the Democratic nominee would help create a more affordable New York City by freezing the rent in rent-stabilized housing and providing free public transport across the city.

“I’m glad to welcome Borough President Richards to the growing coalition behind one of our own in Queens,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “Zohran’s vision for a more affordable New York City that freezes the rent, funds fast and free buses, and funds universal child care is critical to ensure our working-class families and neighbors can stay and thrive in the world’s borough. It’s time for all of our elected colleagues to stand with our nominee and fight for a city and Queens for all of us.”

State Sen. Mike Gianaris also praised Richards for the endorsement, noting that the accompanying video also highlighted the success of the state Legislature’s pilot bus program.

“It was great to see Borough President Richards issue his endorsement by highlighting the success of our fare free bus program while riding the formerly free Queens route,” said Gianaris said in a statement. “Borough President Richards’ endorsement highlights the growing momentum for Zohran this November.”

State Sen. John Liu additionally welcomed the endorsement, stating that Richards always strives to put Queens first. He also stated that Mamdani will bring about “badly needed change” for the people of Queens and New York City.

“Donovan puts Queens ahead of all else and it makes sense that he would get behind Zohran, a Queens Assemblymember who has represented our borough well and will bring about badly needed change for the good to City Hall and all the people of New York City,” Liu said.

Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas described Mamdani as “exactly the kind of leader New York needs” and said Richards’ endorsement sends a “powerful message” from Queens ahead of the general election in November.

“Our city is tired of the status quo — we need bold, practical solutions to tackle the affordability crisis head-on,” González-Rojas said in a statement. “The endorsement from Queens Borough President Donovan Richards sends a powerful message from the ‘World’s Borough.’

“President Richards is a dynamic leader committed to meeting the real needs of every Queens resident, and his support underscores the urgency for true change. It is a testament to Zohran’s ability to build coalitions, bridge divides, and deliver for all New Yorkers.”

Mamdani, who enjoyed a shock victory over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary in June, will face off against Cuomo again in the general election on Nov. 4. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is also running as an independent in the November general, while Sliwa is running as the Republican candidate. Attorney Jim Walden is also participating in the general election as an independent.