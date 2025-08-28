Chocolate lovers, get ready to indulge your sweet tooth without the guilt with Ridgewood Chocolate’s new era of innovative, functional chocolate that benefits the mind and body.

The chocolate factory and shop, located at 60-02 Catalpa Ave., is shifting its focus exclusively to unprocessed chocolate. The process was inspired by ancient Aztec traditions where cocoa was revered as a nutrient-dense elixir for vitality.

“We made a mistake seeking validation from traditional chocolate reviewers accustomed to overly smooth, standardized confections,” said Rubi and Constantine Kalpaxis, founders of Ridgewood Chocolate. “Our functional chocolate isn’t about conforming to industry norms—it’s about revolutionizing how chocolate supports wellness.”

The shop, owned by the husband and wife duo, first opened in 2015. Initially, the store focused on an array of decadent chocolates; however, the pair has shifted toward creating a treat that nourishes the body as well. Their chocolate, which is all made in-house at their store, preserves vital bioactive compounds – volatile organic compounds (VOCs), polyphenols and fiber, which act as prebiotics to support gut health, reduce inflammation and promote microbial balance. The process involves the act of hand-shelling every bean to eliminate contaminants, and the detailed level of effort and care delivers a robust, earthy flavor and a transformative “sea change” for the stomach.

Some of their present offerings include chocolate with ashwagandha, an adaptogen derived from a plant that is great for reducing stress and anxiety, nutmeg and many more. The chocolate is made in a small-batch, five-pound production, which ensures purity and potency, as well as avoiding additives like soy lecithin. Whether customers are looking for a unique way to reduce stress and improve sleep, or improve gut health, the shop is definitely worth stopping by in person to explore their offerings and learn more about their chocolate production process. For those interested in learning more, the business’s website also offers plenty of educational information on their production and processes, and the wide array of benefits of their chocolate.

To learn more or visit the shop, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.