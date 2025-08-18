Ridgewood trade student wins $5,000 scholarship for automotive career

A Ridgewood trade school student won a significant scholarship for his future automotive career.

Blerim Bibovic, a Lincoln Tech Queens campus student, won the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) $5,000 Excellence in Automotive Education Scholarship.

Bibovic, a 2024 graduate of Glover Cleveland High School, was presented with the award in late August at GNYADA’s annual meeting. The organization awarded a total of $25,000 to Bibovic and other exceptional automotive students across the region.

Bibovic was recognized for his technical skills and dedication to a future career in the automotive industry. The $5000 award is an investment in Bibovic’s studies, allowing him financial assistance to obtain certifications and invest in tools and training.

“I’m passionate about becoming a skilled automotive technician and committed to building a successful career in this industry,” Bibovic said. “This scholarship helps me afford the tools, certifications, and training I need to keep learning and stay up-to-date with the latest technology in today’s vehicles. It brings me one step closer to achieving my goals.”

Bibovic said he plans to become a Mercedes-Benz Master Technician or join a GT racing crew and open his own shop in the future.

Bibovic is a standout student in his program. He’s earned recognition on Lincoln Tech’s Director’s List and received recognition from his instructor as a hands-on learner with strong problem-solving skills.

David Suarez, Bibovic’s instructor at Lincoln Tech, praised the student for his work ethic.

“Blerim has consistently demonstrated a keen interest in learning and developing his technical abilities. He is quick to grasp complex concepts and apply them in hands-on environments, with problem-solving skills and attention to detail that always stand out,” said Suarez. “His positive attitude, teamwork and passion for the automotive industry make him a standout student who is well on his way to a successful career.”

“This scholarship is more than financial assistance—it’s a recognition of students like Blerim who are ready to take on the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow’s automotive industry,” said Mark Schienberg, President of GNYADA. “We’re proud to support his journey as he works toward becoming a leader in his field.”

GNYADA’s scholarship program supports the career growth of the next generation of automotive professionals in the rapidly changing automotive industry.