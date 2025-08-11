Community celebrates grand reopening and 50th anniversary of Rosa’s Pizza in Maspeth

Charlie, Joe and John Troia pose with elected officials including U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, State Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo, Assembly Member Steven Raga and Council Member Robert Holden at the grand reopening of Rosa’s Pizza last Friday. Photo: Ramy Mahmoud.

Elected officials and community leaders gathered at iconic Maspeth institution Rosa’s Pizza last week to celebrate the pizzeria’s grand reopening and 50th anniversary.

Rosa’s, located at 55-26 69th St., has been a neighborhood staple since opening in Maspeth in the 1970s, offering a variety of pies and Italian classics.

The pizzeria, operated by the Troia family, recently shuttered temporarily to undergo significant renovations but celebrated its grand reopening on Friday, Aug. 8. Elected officials also gathered at Rosa’s to celebrate the pizzeria’s 50th anniversary.

Council Member Robert Holden described the establishment as “one of the greatest things” that Maspeth is noted for, adding that Rosa’s has reached city-wide prominence.

Holden remarked that his son, who has moved to Westchester, picks up a pie from Rosa’s whenever he travels to Maspeth to visit him.

“If I visit him, I also have to bring a couple of pies,” Holden said.

Holden said the renovation will make Rosa’s “bigger and better”, adding that the pizzeria was a “center of the neighborhood” when it first opened in the 1970s.

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng described Rosa’s as one of her “favorite” pizza shops, while Assembly Member Steven Raga described the establishment as a neighborhood institution.

“It’s so wonderful to honor them today,” Raga said. “They’ve always been a place where our community gathers and they are single-handedly why I can’t button my suit jacket anymore.”

State Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo said Rosa’s is a neighborhood fixture, adding that he is “blessed” to have so many Rosa’s locations in his district.

Addabbo also praised the Troia family for giving back to the community in each of their locations across New York City.

“I truly appreciate this hard work ethic and the pride that they take in the work that they do,” Addabbo said. “The Troia family, wherever they are, they give back to the community.”

Rosa’s co-owner Charlie Troia said his family is excited to reopen the newly-renovated Maspeth store, adding that he hopes the store continues to receive the same support it has received from the local community over the past half-century.

“We really appreciate it… It’s a pleasure to be here because they just support us all the way,” Troia said. “Hopefully we’re going to get a great response about our reopening.”