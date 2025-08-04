Seven-day service extended to five Queens libraries as part of city budget expansion

QPL’s location at Hunters Point is one of five Queens libraries to be expanded to seven-day service. Courtesy of Friends of Hunters Point Library

Queens Public Library will offer seven-day service at five new locations after the City Council secured a $2 million investment to expand weekend library services across the New York in the city’s FY 26 budget.

QPL’s Sunday service will be extended to libraries in Glen Oaks, Hunters Point, Jackson Heights and Rochdale Village from Sept. 7 as part of the investment. Meanwhile, Kew Gardens Hills Library, which is already open on Sundays, will begin offering Saturday service starting Sept. 13 as part of the expansion.

The expansion brings the total number of Queens libraries offering seven-day service to eight after QPL’s Central, Flushing and Far Rockaway locations previously expanded to Sunday service.

The City Council funding, first proposed by Council Speaker Adrienne Adams in her 2025 State of the City address, expands seven-day service to a total of 12 libraries across the city, including two locations in Brooklyn, five in Manhattan and five in Queens, taking the total number of city libraries offering seven-day service above 30.

“Libraries are among our most precious public resources, serving New Yorkers of all ages in every neighborhood,” Adams said in a statement welcoming the legislation. “The Council will continue to prioritize support for our neighborhood libraries and the vital programs they provide for New Yorkers in our communities.”

QPL President and CEO Dennis Walcott said QPL is “thrilled” to offer seven-day service to five new locations across the borough.

“We are incredibly grateful to our city leaders who made this investment – Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who led the effort to secure funding for expanded seven-day service, Council Finance Chair Justin Brannan, Council Libraries Committee Chair Carlina Rivera, the entire City Council and Mayor Eric Adams — for reinforcing the importance of our great institutions and for working with us to meet the challenges of our times,” Walcott said in a statement.

Council Member Shekar Krishnan, who represents the district covering QPL’s Jackson Heights location, said the expanded service offers “more opportunities” for constituents to pick up new books for their children and participate in the library’s “amazing programs.”

“In a district starved for public space, the Jackson Heights library is a place for our neighbors and families to come together,” Krishnan said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Council Member Julie Won, whose council district covers the Hunters Point location on the Long Island City waterfront, described the expansion as a “big step” toward ensuring that New Yorkers have daily access to essential services.

“Libraries are the heart of our communities,” Won said in a statement. “This expansion is a big step towards ensuring New Yorkers’ daily access to essential resources, whether it’s books, internet, job support, or a safe space to learn and gather.”

The expansion is made possible through new operational funding included in the city’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget. The $2 million funding is in addition to a broader $15 million increase in operating support for New York City’s three library systems—Brooklyn Public Library (BPL), The New York Public Library (NYPL), and Queens Public Library (QPL).