Gunman wanted for shooting 13-year-old boy at the Ocean Bay Apartments in Arverne: NYPD

Police from the 101st Precinct are looking for a man who allegedly shot a young teen at the Ocean Bay Apartments in Arverne Thursday, Aug. 7.

The gunman was riding a stand-up scooter in front of 411 Beach 54th St., just before 4:30 p.m., when he pulled out a handgun and fired at a 13-year-old boy, striking him in the hand before riding off in an unknown direction, police said. EMS transported the wounded youngster to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Glen Oaks, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Friday and described him as having a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black sneakers, and a black durag.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 3, the 101st Precinct has reported 219 felony assaults so far in 2025, 21 more than the 198 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 10.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Shooting incidents are down in the precinct with a half dozen reported so far this year, one fewer than the seven reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 14.3%, according to CompStat.