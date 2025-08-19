Quantcast
Flushing
Photos: The Shops at Skyview hosts special culinary lab event

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
culinary lab
The Shops at Skyview hosted a special culinary lab event featuring food, workshops and a lunchbox competition.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The Shops at Skyview held a culinary lab event featuring multiple food workshops, a meal demonstration and a lunchbox competition on Thursday, Aug. 14, on the fourth level of the mall, located at 40-24 College Point Blvd. in Flushing.

There were plenty of attendees of the culinary lab. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The culinary lab is part of a multi-week “Skyview High”-themed series of events intended to immerse local teens and young adults into the vibrant and captivating facets of Asian culture, art and food. Participants in the events will have the opportunity to earn “credits” that will allow them to attend a by-invitation only commencement ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 30, with K-Pop artist Kang Daniel set to make a special appearance there.

The culinary lab event is meant to introduce more people to the wonders of Asian food. Tastings were available for plenty of Asian snacks and drinks at the culinary lab event.

There were Asian snack and drink tastings available. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Grandma’s Dim Sum, a Chinese restaurant in the Shops at Skyview, led a workshop in making Chinese dim sum.

Japanese cuisine Master Chef Shota Kawata gave attendees a healthy meal prep demonstration, reflecting his dedication to promoting culinary culture and aesthetics through hands-on experience.

Chef Shoto Kawata gives a demonstration on healthy meal prep. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Kawata assists an attendee of the event on healthy meal prep. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

There was also a Filipino summer dessert workshop hosted by Chef Jae de Castro. In addition to her appearance on the Food Network, de Castro is well-known for her artisanal Filipino desserts inspired by Twinkies, including keyks, kukis and ice cream.

Jae de Castro (left) assists a participant in her Filipino summer dessert workshop. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Additionally, there was a “Kawaii lunchbox competition.” Prior to the culinary lab event, those who wished to participate in the lunchbox competition were asked to place photos or videos of their lunchbox and all of its contents on Instagram, tagging @theshopsatskyviewny and #SkyviewHigh.

The three finalists of the Kawaii lunchbox competition with event emcee Wesley Sin (left), Chef de Castro (second from right) and Chef Kawata (right). Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Three finalists were then selected and competing with one another at the Shops at Skyview during the event. Those in attendance voted for the winner among the three finalists. The winner received a $300 gift certificate. The winner of the Kawaii lunchbox competition also received an invite to the Aug. 30 commencement ceremony.

The audience voted for the winner. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

A school supply drive was also held at the culinary lab and will be present throughout each Skyview High event. Attendees and participants are encouraged to donate new school supplies by placing them in the Skyview High yellow locker on the fourth floor of the mall.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

