Investigators working to identify skeletal remains of woman found on Jackie Robinson Parkway: NYPD

The NYPD released images of a tattoo and jewelry that belonged to the woman whose skeletal remains were found along the Jackie Robinson Parkway on Aug. 6.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in providing information regarding the identification of human skeletal remains that were discovered along the Jackie Robinson Parkway in the confines of the 104th Precinct on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Workers from the city’s Department of Transportation made the grisly discovery at around 10:40 a.m. in a grassy area on the westbound side of the highway near Highland Boulevard. The remains were wrapped in a black garbage bag and were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

The deceased is described as a woman, possibly Black or Hispanic, who is believed to be 20 to 30 years old and is approximately 4 feet 5 inches, to 4 feet 2 inches tall. She has with dark brown curly hair with bleached ends and a rose tattoo located on her upper left buttocks, police said Wednesday.

The NYPD released images of the woman’s jewelry and tattoo.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.