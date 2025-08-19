South Jamaica man murdered in broad daylight a few doors away from his home: NYPD

A South Jamaica man was stabbed to death in front of his neighbor’s home near Baisley Pond Park on Saturday afternoon. A suspect was seen riding a bicycle away from the crime scene.

A South Jamaica man was stabbed to death in front of his neighbor’s home just down the block from his own house near Baisley Pond Park in broad daylight during the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 16.

Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed in front of 150-16 119th Ave. at 4:10 p.m. Upon arrival, the officers found the 43-year-old victim lying at the curb with a stab wound to his chest. EMS responded to the location and rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short while later, police said.

The victim was later identified as Ramnarine Bahadur, who lived across the street and a few doors east of the crime scene. There is no indication that Bahadur had any problems with his neighbors, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. The suspect is described as a Black man who wore all-black clothing and rode away from the crime scene on a bicycle in an unknown direction, the source said. There have been no arrests, and the homicide investigation remains ongoing, an NYPD spokeswoman said Tuesday.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 17, the 113th Precinct has reported four murders so far in 2025, one fewer than the five reported at the same point last year, a decline of 20%, according to the most recent CompStat report.