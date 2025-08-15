Spectrum to host virtual sales hiring event Aug. 20

Spectrum is hosting a hiring event for job seekers across the five boroughs.

The virtual hiring event is on Wednesday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The telecommunications company is seeking candidates for 60 sales positions in various locations throughout the city, with 20 openings in Brooklyn, 15 each in Woodside and Manhattan, and 10 in College Point. Selected candidates would directly engage with customers living in assigned multi-dwelling units (MDUs) with 50+ doors. The role also includes one-on-one door-to-door sales and lobby events to sell Spectrum’s products and services.

These roles are pivotal in driving Spectrum’s growth through direct engagement with customers in assigned multi-dwelling units (MDUs) with 50+ doors. This role offers a competitive salary range of $50,000 and a first-year target of $115,000 in total compensation.

Qualifying applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent work experience, at least one year of experience in sales or customer service, and familiarity with computer operating systems and communications devices. Preferably, qualifications include at least two years of sales experience and bilingual proficiency in Spanish. To learn more about the virtual hiring event and to register, click here